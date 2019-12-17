Professional Swimming

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal court in California declined to dismiss a putative class action antitrust lawsuit brought by three top-tier swimmers against the Federation Internationale de Natation.

Thomas Shields, Michael Andrew, Katinka Hosszu claim that FINA “uses its control over Olympic aquatic sports to determine the terms of compensation and competition” for other swimming events and prevented them from participating in certain events. The International Swimming League is also suing FINA for claims arising from the same conduct.