SPOKANE, Wash. — Ninety-one named plaintiffs accuse 3M Co. and five other companies in a federal class action of making them sick by polluting the communities of Airways Heights and Medical Lake, Wash., near Fairchild Air Force Base, with firefighting chemicals and other carcinogenic pollutants.

Also named as defendants are Tyco Fire Products LP, Buckeye Fire Equipment Co., Chemguard Inc., Kidde-Fenwal Inc. and National Foam Inc.

