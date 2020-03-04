RICHMOND, Va. – Police officers who smelled marijuana smoke coming from within a house and subsequently saw a smoldering marijuana cigarette lying in a trash can in the house had probable cause to believe that a crime was being committed and a search warrant appropriately authorized the search of the entire house for evidence of such a crime, the Fourth Circuit ruled.

The court found the defendant’s argument – that the warrant should be limited in scope because the joint was the likely source of the odor – to be unpersuasive.