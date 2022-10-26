Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Pro se professional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal judge in Rhode Island sided with a North American police union against the anti-telemarketing lawsuit brought by a self-representing litigant who is known to use multiple phones to ensnare marketers. “At this point, eight years and hundreds of lawsuits later,” the litigant may no longer rely on his pro se status to excuse lapses in following civil procedure.

/ October 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...