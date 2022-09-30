Private search

Read the ruling here.
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit upheld the admission of evidence found by Border Patrol agents after a Texas hotel manager opened the door to a room containing an undocumented immigrant. The manager originally offered to open the room, but the agents said no, explaining the occupants did not answer and had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The manager opened the door of his own volition and walked away; because he was not acting as a government agent, the search did not implicate the Fourth Amendment.
