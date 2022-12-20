Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | Back issues
Private prison to face three class actions

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the certification of three classes that are suing CoreCivic, the owner and operator of private immigration detention facilities, under the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000. The prisoners, who were never charged or convicted with any crime, adequately alleged they suffered under “a classwide policy of forced labor” at the facilities.

/ December 20, 2022

Read the ruling here.

