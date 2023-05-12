Friday, May 12, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, May 12, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Privacy class action

CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois remanded a class action against beauty company to state court. The lawsuit says the company “virtual try on” tool stole users’ facial geometry in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, but the plaintiffs did not show they suffered the necessary $5 million in damages necessary to justify a federal suit under the Class Action Fairness Act.

/ May 12, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...