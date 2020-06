ALBANY, N.Y. — Jalil Muntaqim, a former member of the Black Panther Party who was convicted in 1975 of killing two police officers along with two accomplices, should not have been granted release despite his argument that he is at high risk for complications related to the Covid-19 virus, an appeals court in New York ruled. Muntaqim reportedly contracted the virus while this appeal was pending.

