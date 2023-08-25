Friday, August 25, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
Prison warden immunity

The Fourth Circuit affirmed that a prison warden is not entitled to immunity after three guards with prior histories of violence relentlessly beat and pepper sprayed an inmate they incorrectly thought was involved in a scuff-up between an inmate and another guard. The warden was well aware that officers frequently assaulted inmates, but did nothing to prevent the retaliatory attack.

/ August 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

