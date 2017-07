CHASKA, Minn. – A New York-based concert promoter claims in court that Prince’s estate lied about the musicians it could deliver and the charitable component of a 2016 Prince tribute concert in Minneapolis, which was ultimately put on by a different promoter.

The plaintiff is Jobu Presents LLC. The defendants are the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson, Bremer Trust NA, Charles Koppelman and Londell McMillan.

