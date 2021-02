TRENTON, N.J. — Defendants who have been in pre-trial detention for at least six months and meet certain requirements have the right to reopen their detention hearings, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in a dispute brought by the Office of the Public Defender and the ACLU relating to the impact of Covid-19 and the suspension of in-person criminal jury trials. The court directed trial judges to conduct the reopened hearings “on an expedited basis.”

