SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the denial of the Bloom Firm’s anti-SLAPP motion in a case relating to a press release it issued suggesting Steve Wynn instructed female “ShowStoppers” performers to strip to their bras and panties, put on heels and apply more makeup to be “sexually appealing.” The Bloom defendants published the release knowing that no witness could confirm Wynn had any role in giving the instructions, and a jury could find the defendants “acted with actual malice” in publishing the release.

