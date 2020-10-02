President Trump, First Lady Await Covid Test Results After Top Aide is Infected

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they walk on the South Lawn as they depart the White House, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CN) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting test results after senior White House official Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling with him this week.

Hicks, who traveled with the president to Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland and a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, tested positive on Thursday. She is the most senior White House staff to test positive.

In a call-in interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday evening, the president said they were still waiting for test results.

“She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She’s a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I’ll see, you know, because we spent a lot of time, and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said.

“I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens,” he added.

Trump, who travelled to a fundraiser in New Jersey Thursday night, said he expects to get test results back either later in the evening or Friday morning.

Trump later tweeted that he and the first lady would begin quarantining.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote.

Hicks was seen boarding Marine One with other aides Jared Kushner, Nicholas Luna and Dan Scavino Wednesday. None of them were wearing masks.

Trump said he thinks she could have picked it up from a supporter this past week.

“She’s a very warm person,” he said on Hannity’s show. “She has a hard time when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her, you know. She wants to treat them great, not say, ‘Stay away, I can’t get near you.’”

The news comes as the Trump administration continues to downplay the pandemic. Trump himself has repeatedly refused to wear a mask, only doing so a few times in public. More than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus so far.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” he said.

Hicks is one of Trump’s longest-serving officials, having originally served as communications director before rejoining the White House this year as a counselor to the reelection campaign.

The president was scheduled to attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida on Friday.