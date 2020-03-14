President Trump Broadens Travel Ban to Include Britain and Ireland

(CN) – President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will add Britain and Ireland to its travel ban, adding that the administration is looking into possible restrictions of domestic travel also.

“We’re working with the states and we’re considering other restrictions” he said in a lunchtime White House briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence said travel from Britain and Ireland will be suspended midnight on Monday night, a decision made after a unanimous recommendation from health officials. Pence said Americans currently in the two countries will still be allowed to come home, but only through certain airports where they will be tested for the coronavirus.

The president announced a European travel ban on Wednesday that left out Britain and Ireland. In one day, Britain’s death toll from the virus almost doubled and the number of infected rose from 800 to more than 1,100. Ireland confirmed Friday it has 90 cases and one death.

Regarding a domestic travel ban, Pence said the administration was “considering a broad range of measures” but had not made any decisions.

“We’re going to continue to follow the facts,” Pence said. “We’re going to continue to listen to the experts about recommendations.”

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday as the House passed a bipartisan aid package that will provide Americans with free COVID-19 testing, unemployment benefits and sick pay for affected workers.

In a tweet on Saturday, the president expressed his approval of the bill.

“Good teamwork between Republicans & Democrats as the House passes the big CoronaVirus Relief Bill,” he wrote. “People really pulled together. Nice to see!”

President Trump also said Saturday that he was tested for the coronavirus Friday night after he spent time with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, who posed for a photo with Trump, had tested positive for the virus.

Trump said his temperature had been taken, as well as the test for the virus.

“I also took the test,” Trump said. “I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday people were asking that I take the test.”

He added that his temperature was “totally normal.” Trump told reporters that the results of the test should take a day or two.