Preschool mask ban

MONROE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana granted a preschool teacher and 24 states’ request to strike down the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccination and mask requirements for staff and children in federal Head Start education programs. The case is “factually” about health requirements for preschool workers and students, but the judge says the presidential directive legally violates the separation of powers, evoking the “the very definition of tyranny.” The order is limited to Louisiana and the 23 states requesting intervention.
