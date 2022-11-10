Thursday, November 10, 2022 | Back issues
Prenatal testing suit nearly tossed

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge dismissed all but one breach of warranty claim in a class action against a genetic testing company whose “highly accurate” prenatal tests for genetic disorders allegedly do not dependably detect Patau Syndrome.

/ November 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

