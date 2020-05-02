Preliminary Hearings

LAS VEGAS — In a dispute relating to court restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nevada Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du vacated a U.S. magistrate judge’s order granting the government’s motion to continue the hearings of two men charged with breaking into a hardware store and stealing firearms. Du remanded the case with instructions to immediately release the men from custody.

The magistrate judge’s order also extended the governments deadline to file indictments.