WEST PALM BEACH — In separate complaints, federal prosecutors accuse four people of preying upon senior citizens by claiming they won a lottery and demanding taxes and fees on their nonexistent winnings: Verna Leolin Myvett, and Doris Slack Stevens, both of West Palm Beach; Nancy S. Reingold of Delray Beach; and Timothy Alvin Booker, of Fort Pierce, Florida.

