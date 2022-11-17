Thursday, November 17, 2022 | Back issues
Predator principal

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge in Louisiana declined to dismiss a mother’s lawsuit against a school board and a middle school principal, who was arrested for gaining the trust of a young boy’s parents so that she could gain temporary legal custody of the boy and “sexually exploit” him at school and at home. Teachers and students would “openly joke and discuss” the ongoing assault.

Read the ruling here.

