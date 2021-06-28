Pot Politics

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas thwacked the U.S. government Monday for what he called “a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.”

Issuing a statement in connection to the court’s denial of a writ of certiorari to the Colorado dispensary Standing Akimbo, Thomas questioned how U.S. tax authorities can claim authority to seek state records while also letting states experiment with marijuana laws that run afoul of the federal ban.

“A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government’s piecemeal approach,” Thomas wrote.