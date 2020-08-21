Postmaster General Pledges to Prioritize Election Mail

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a virtual hearing before the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday. (US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Amid growing concern that the White House is out to undermine vote by mail in November’s election, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate committee Friday that he plans to give mail-in ballots top priority.

“We will deploy processes and procedures that advance any election mail, in some cases ahead of first-class mail,” DeJoy said in a videoconference hearing held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

But the newly appointed postmaster general also said he has no plans to restore mail sorting machines recently removed from postal facilities.

His testimony follows backlash over controversial changes to the agency, including plans to reduce hours and the ongoing removal of collection boxes, which DeJoy announced last week he will suspend until after the November election.

Democrats are increasingly concerned that the postal service is not ready to handle the dramatic increase in mail-in ballots expected this year, as Americans opt to vote by mail rather than risk exposure to the novel coronavirus at polling places.

While President Donald Trump has made repeated false claims that mail-in ballots carry a higher risk of voter fraud, his own postmaster general admitted Friday to voting by mail in the past.

DeJoy also assured lawmakers that the United States Postal Service has sufficient funding to deliver mail on Election Day, but called for legislative reform to address the agency’s crippled finances.

“We are not self-sustaining,” he testified, adding the agency faces a $10 billion shortfall that will grow to $45 billion over the next 10 years.

This is a developing story…