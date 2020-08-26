Positive Covid Test Brings California Senate to a Halt

The California Capitol building in Sacramento. (Courthouse News photo / William Dotinga)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A positive coronavirus test within the California Senate brought business to a halt Wednesday morning, potentially complicating an already hectic final week of the legislative session.

Shortly before a floor session was scheduled to begin, an email was sent to Senate staffers asking them to “hold in place” due to a positive test result.

“Those who are in the Capitol already should remain in their offices. Please continue working remotely. We will be back in touch shortly,” the email said.

Lawmakers are scrambling to debate and vote on a variety of bills before an Aug. 31 deadline in what has already been a truncated session. Both the Assembly and Senate broke for recess in March during the early stages of the pandemic and they also took an extended summer recess. Two Assembly members tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this summer but have since recovered and returned to the Capitol.

From pandemic and wildfire relief, eviction protections and police reforms, the Legislature is slated to tackle the state’s most pressing issues over the next six days. Governor Gavin Newsom has been pressed by reporters in recent weeks about the possibility of a special session due to the rapidly approaching deadline, but has hinted it wasn’t yet necessary.

While no information on the postponed sessions was immediately available from Senate President Toni Atkins’ office, business resumed as normal in the Assembly.

This is a developing story.