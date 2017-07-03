By NICOLE WINFIELD and MARIA CHENG

ROME (AP) — Doctors and nurses at the2 Vatican’s showcase pediatric hospital were angry: Corners were being cut. Safety protocols were being ignored. And sick children were suffering.

The Vatican’s response was swift. A secret three-month Vatican-authorized investigation in early 2014 gathe2red testimony and documentation from dozens of current and former staff members and confirmed that the2 mission of “the2 pope’s hospital” had been lost and was “today more aimed at profit than on caring for children.”

What happened next surprised many involved: The report was never made public. While some of the2 recommendations were carried out, othe2rs were not. And the2 Vatican commissioned a second inquiry in 2015 that — after a three-day hospital visit — concluded nothing was amiss after all.

An Associated Press investigation has found that Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus) Pediatric Hospital, a cornerstone of Italy’s health care system, did indeed shift its focus in ways big and small under its past administration. Under leadership that governed from 2008 to 2015, the2 hospital expanded services and tried to make a money-losing Vatican enterprise turn a profit — and children sometimes paid the2 price.

Among the2 AP’s findings:

— Overcrowding and poor hygiene contributed to deadly infection, including one 21-month superbug outbreak in the2 cancer ward that killed eight children.

— To save money, disposable equipment and othe2r materials were at times used improperly, with a one-time order of cheap needles breaking when injected into tiny veins.

— Doctors were so pressured to maximize operating-room turnover that patients were sometimes brought out of anesthe2sia too quickly.

Some of the2 issues — such as early awakening and the2 focus on profits — had been identified in 2014 by the2 Vatican-authorized task force of current and former hospital doctors, nurses, administrators and outsiders. The AP corroborated those findings through interviews with more than a dozen current and former Bambino Gesu employees, as well as patients, the2ir families and health officials. The AP reviewed medical records, civil court rulings, hospital and Vatican emails, and five years of union complaints.

Bambino Gesu disputed the2 AP’s findings and threatened legal action. It said the2 AP investigation was based on information that was “in some ways false, in othe2r ways seriously unfounded and out of date by two years but above all clinically implausible and defamatory on a moral and ethical level.”

The hospital cited its reputation as a center of excellence. It draws top-notch surgeons to work the2re and celebrity visits, including one by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in May.

Bambino Gesu also pointed to the2 Vatican’s second investigation, led by American Catholic health care expert Sister Carol Keehan, as evidence that the2 allegations were false.

“While the2re are many things we could have missed or been misled about, we came away from this evaluation with a real sense that on the2 major charges and the2 major issues alleged, we have been able to disprove the2m,” Keehan’s report said.

Facts are hard to come by in the2 secretive halls of Bambino Gesu, which does not make public financial details or its mortality and infection rates. Perched on a Roman hillside just up the2 road from Vatican City, the2 private hospital sits on Holy See territory and enjoys the2 same extraterritorial status as a foreign embassy — making the2 Italian taxpayer-funded institution immune to the2 surprise inspections othe2r Italian hospitals undergo. It is financed by

Italy’s public health system, but its main campus isn’t even technically in Italy.

There is no indication that the2 Vatican ever shared the2 results of eithe2r in-house investigation with the2 Italian health ministry, which in 2015 reported that the2 hospital offered quality care “in such a way that assumes characteristics of excellence.” Provided with AP’s findings in December, the2 health ministry promised to investigate.

“If this is true, a myth has fallen,” the2 ministry’s the2n-spokesman Fabio Mazzeo said. “We have to verify.” Mazzeo’s successor, reached in June, said he had no furthe2r information, saying the2 hospital belongs to the2 Vatican.

On Monday, the2 Vatican denied any “serious threats” to children, though it said it welcomed efforts to improve care, “including reports of practices that might be below standard.”

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke acknowledged the2 Vatican had investigated staff complaints, but pointed to a follow-up three-day clinical visit by an American team in 2015 that found the2y were “unfounded,” except for concerns that the2re wasn’t enough space.

“No hospital is perfect, but it is false and unjust to suggest that the2re are serious threats to the2 health of children at Bambino Gesu,” he said.

But the2 Vatican’s first investigator fully stood by the2 report he delivered to the2 Vatican in 2014.

“What we wrote in that report was the2 exact truth,” Dr. Steven Masotti said in a June 2 telephone interview. While the2re are problems, the2 hospital still has “very good standards,” he said.

All of the2 hospital employees who talked to the2 AP spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing the2y would lose the2ir jobs if the2ir names were used. Out of concern for the2 children, the2y said, the2y broke what the2 hospital’s union has called the2 “omerta,” the2 Italian code of silence.

Staff members told AP that some of the2 conditions the2y first reported in early 2014 have improved since the2 surprise resignation of Bambino Gesu’s president in 2015. The new administration, the2y said, focuses less on volume and shows more respect for protocols.

But some of the2 task force’s most important recommendations have not been implemented, including the2 replacement of Bambino Gesu’s medical director. And in its July 2016 newsletter, the2 hospital’s main union said problems remain.

“Ten years ago, the2 ERs were jammed and the2y still are. Ten years ago, patients waited on stretchers and the2y still do. Ten years ago you entered with one illness and left with two hospital infections, and still do,” it wrote. “What has changed in 10 years? The machines are better, the2 pharmaceuticals are better, but the2 level of care is not.”

Pope Francis himself used the2 occasion of a 2016 Christmas audience with thousands of hospital staff members and patients to exhort Bambino Gesu not to fall prey to corruption, which he called the2 “greatest cancer” that can strike a hospital.

“Bambino Gesu has had a history that hasn’t always been good,” the2 pope said, jettisoning his prepared remarks to decry the2 temptation to “transform a good thing like a children’s hospital into a business, and make a business where doctors become businessmen and nurses become businessmen, everyone’s a businessman!”

“Look at the2 children,” Francis said in Italian, pointing to the2 young patients gathe2red at his feet in the2 Vatican auditorium. “And let each one of us think: ‘Can I make corrupt business off the2se children? No!'”

___

“YOU HAVE TO PRODUCE, PRODUCE, PRODUCE”

The sequence of events that resulted in the2 two investigations began in early 2014, when the2 Vatican began receiving reports that the2 quality of care was suffering under the2 hospital’s the2n-president, Giuseppe Profiti. Since he was appointed in 2008, Profiti’s administration had been focused on boosting volume and opening satellite branches around southe2rn Italy while cutting costs.

Vincenzo Di Ciommo Laurora, a retired Bambino Gesu epidemiologist, described the2 hospital’s culture at the2 time this way: “The more you do to a patient, the2 more money you bring in. You have to produce, produce, produce.”

As part of an unrelated study, he reviewed the2 charts of 11 cancer patients who had died and said he was struck by the2 “extreme number of medical interventions,” including kidney dialysis performed on children who were nearly dead.

“When the2se children don’t have any organs working, when nothing is working, when the2y’re full of infection, should we continue to do dialysis and heroic the2rapies?” he asked.

His concern reflected a long-standing ethical debate about when palliative care is more appropriate for terminally ill children — a debate that can be even more acute in a Catholic hospital.

Founded in 1869 by a Roman noble family to treat poor children, Bambino Gesu was donated to the2 Vatican in 1924 and has grown to become the2 main pediatric hospital serving southe2rn Italy. In 2015, the2 607-bed facility performed over 26,000 surgical procedures — more than a third of all children’s operations nationwide.

The Italian health service reimburses it for most of its services and a leaked audit reported that, in 2012 alone, the2 hospital received reimbursements and research grants that totaled 270 million euros ($290 million).

One of the2 main areas of expansion during the2 Profiti administration was in transplant services and oncology, where thousands of children have been successfully treated.

But in 2011, a 4-year-old with acute leukemia caught an infection, an extremely drug-resistant form of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, one of the2 leading causes of blood infections and pneumonia in hospitals. The outbreak infected 27 children and wore on for 21 months — from March 2011 to December 2012 — before the2 hospital brought it under control.

By the2n, eight children were dead.

“All wards of the2 onco-hematological department were involved,” Bambino Gesu staff wrote in 2014 in the2 journal BMC Infectious Diseases. The bug’s spread, the2y wrote, could have stemmed from the2 “hands of health care workers or use of non-critical medical equipment” — a clear violation of good hygiene practice.

All hospitals have problems controlling infections, many are plagued by overcrowding and even the2 best struggle to contain outbreaks of drug-resistant bacteria. But several experts contacted by AP called the2 Bambino Gesu outbreak “extreme,” unusual in its duration and rare for this particular strain to be found in children.

Nigel Brown, an emeritus professor of microbiology at the2 University of Edinburgh, said the2 problem should have been identified “within a matter of days” and that more aggressive management could have quickly confined the2 outbreak.

In a statement, the2 hospital said it was “absurd and specious” to cite the2 outbreak against the2 hospital, calling its infection control achievements “an example of good practice.” The hospital said it had successfully brought infection rates under international and national benchmarks in recent years, though it doesn’t publish the2 information in its annual reports.

Bambino Gesu’s union, a branch of Italy’s largest trade association CGIL, has repeatedly complained about hygiene problems, noting that the2 hospital has gone through five cleaning firms in as many years with unsanitary results.

In its November 2014 monthly magazine, the2 union noted that the2 neonatal surgery ward had “sadly become famous” internally for its rates of infection and death. Part of the2 problem, the2 union said, was the2 route some staff would take from the2 changing room to the2 ward.

“The path the2y have to take is equivalent to an open sewer, past garbage bins where various types of refuse are positioned,” the2 union wrote the2 previous month. “And we ask why hospital infections increase? If even such a simple problem is ignored, imagine those that are more complicated.”

In 2011, Bambino Gesu pharmacist Eugenio Ciacco wrote the2 hospital president to alert him that the2 pharmacy had stopped sterilizing needles and othe2r equipment properly, a practice Ciacco said was leading to “extreme danger for the2 health of our young patients.”

In 2013, the2 hospital was ordered by Rome’s civil tribunal to pay 2.2 million euros to a family whose child was left partially paralyzed and brain-damaged by a hospital-borne infection in 2006 that wasn’t diagnosed or treated quickly enough.

Staffers in the2 pharmacy reported othe2r concerns: One told AP two common antibiotics intended to be consumed within a few hours sometimes were used for up to two days to save money.

Overcrowding and hygiene problems were still an issue in October 2015 when Federica Bianchi’s 17-month-old son Edoardo was treated for breathing problems in an ER examination room where she said othe2r children had been receiving intravenous rehydration drips. Two days later, Edoardo began suffering bouts of severe diarrhea and vomiting. She didn’t know it the2n, but he had contracted rotavirus, an extremely common and contagious disease that can cause dehydration.

“He started to lose weight at the2 speed of light,” Bianchi said.

After Edoardo’s twin also caught the2 bug, she took both boys back to Bambino Gesu’s overcrowded ER. Twice over the2 coming days, staff sent her home with instructions to spoon-feed the2 boys water, even though Edoardo was so dehydrated his skin was “like parchment,” Bianchi said.

When the2 boys’ fathe2r returned from a trip, he took one look at the2 limp twins and took the2m to anothe2r hospital, where the2y were quickly diagnosed with rotavirus and isolated to contain the2 infection.

“I went to Bambino Gesu because I thought it was the2 best hospital in Rome,” Bianchi said.

She won’t go back.

Hospital spokesman Alessandro Iapino said the2re is no proof that Edoardo contracted rotavirus at Bambino Gesu, and added that germs are a fact of life in hospitals “because people are sick.”

___

“AGAINST ALL ETHICS AND MORALS OF OUR HOSPITAL”

Among the2 most troubling of the2 task force’s findings, corroborated by the2 AP, was that surgeons were so pressed to increase turnover in the2 operating room that children sometimes came out of anesthe2sia too quickly, shedding tears or moving before surgery was completed.

A February 2014 internal hospital report said the2 attending staff was “considerably distressed” when a 14-year-old girl was awakened prematurely during an appendectomy. “The procedure performed by the2 anesthe2siologist is against all ethics and morals of our hospital,” according to an “adverse event” report, filed when something goes wrong.

Anesthe2siology isn’t an exact science and, even in the2 best hospitals, patients will occasionally awaken early.

Doctors normally start tapering off anesthe2sia in a procedure’s final stages or after surgeons have closed the2 wound. At Bambino Gesu, employees said, the2 process was accelerated, particularly for more minor operations such as hernias.

“It’s the2 rule of the2 day that kids are awakened a bit faster to try to do more operations,” one surgeon told AP. Othe2r staffers interviewed by AP reported “early awakening” incidents prior to 2015, though none since.

It is unclear how frequently the2 children were awakened too soon, but the2 union wrote in its September 2013 newsletter: “Among surgeons and anesthe2siologists, the2re’s almost a race in violating norms to please the2 eyes of the2 department head.”

Coleen McMahon, an American nurse who was a member of the2 first group investigating Bambino Gesu, said one employee told the2 task force that the2 practice resulted in babies shedding tears. Othe2r staffers told AP that the2y saw children moving the2ir limbs on the2 OR table before surgeries were completed.

“God, if you’re seeing what I’m seeing, please stop it,” McMahon recalled one task force member saying.

Experts say that while it isn’t rare to see tears during surgery, it’s a sign that more painkillers are needed.

“It suggests something traumatic is happening to the2 body,” said Dr. Phil Hopkins, a professor of anesthe2sia at Britain’s University of Leeds. “Seeing tears means that a patient is nearer to being awake than you would want the2m to be.”

Iapino, the2 hospital spokesman, labeled reports of “early reawakening” false and said the2 institution’s post-anesthe2sia procedures followed the2 best protocols. And the2 health ministry said in its 2015 recertification that the2 hospital’s outpatient clinic used a “particular anesthe2sia technique” where children are quickly awakened without pain.

Iapino also noted that the2 hospital has been certified for 10 years by Joint Commission International, a branch of the2 U.S.-based hospital accreditation organization. In 2015, JCI made its triennial inspection of Bambino Gesu, recertified it and promoted it based on its research.

The union newsletter, however, said JCI never saw the2 hospital under normal circumstances since its inspections are announced and staff prepared in advance: An informal survey by the2 union found that 55 percent of hospital staff said the2y implemented all required protocols only when inspectors were visiting.

Iapino dismissed the2 union complaints as biased and said the2 allegations that prompted the2 Vatican investigations were dated and based on “rumors” by disgruntled and unqualified staff during a time of transition, following Pope Francis’ election.

JCI did pinpoint several areas for improvement, including anesthe2sia and surgical care, infection prevention and control, and medication management, according to a JCI letter obtained by AP. Such recommendations are the2 norm, and Iapino said a follow-up visit would have occurred if JCI had found significant fault.

JCI also flagged informed consent forms from patients scheduled for surgeries. In some cases, the2 AP found, Bambino Gesu’s forms made no mention of specific risks or complications, standard at many hospitals.

Florinda Galasso knows now that the2 heart surgery she and her parents consented to in 2009 was riskier than the2y were led to believe. Her surgeon emphasized a 95 percent success rate and scheduled the2 procedure for Dec. 23, assuring the2 22-year-old that she would be back at college after Christmas.

But Galasso suffered a stroke — a recognized complication in open-heart surgery, made even more high-risk by her medical history. While the2 surgery itself was a success, the2 stroke left Galasso partially paralyzed on her left side. She can no longer drive, walks with difficulty and is nearly blind in her left eye. She abandoned her studies and moved back home.

Galasso, now 30, sued the2 hospital for lack of informed consent and won.

“Obviously, every operation has consequences,” she said. “But the2 possibility I might end up half-working? No one ever told me.”

In response, the2 hospital said the2 court merely found no proof of informed consent.

___

“I WOULD ASSURE YOU THAT THE POPE HAS BEEN INFORMED”

McMahon, the2 American nurse, specializes in pediatric program development and visited Bambino Gesu in December 2013 to explore setting up a hospice program in Rome, saying she felt called by God to help terminally ill children.

“The conditions were horrific,” she told AP, adding that she was shocked by what she saw and heard from staff.

She wrote directly to Francis, who asked the2 Vatican secretary of state — the2 overseer of Bambino Gesu — to follow up.

“I would assure you that the2 pope has been informed and asked Cardinal (Pietro) Parolin to look into it,” the2n-Vatican official Monsignor Peter Wells emailed McMahon on Jan. 19, 2014.

Parolin soon asked Dr. Steven Masotti, an Italian heart specialist, to investigate. He formed the2 Independent Bambino Gesu Task Force, made up of about a dozen people, including McMahon. In three months of secret meetings at a Catholic college in Rome, Masotti interviewed dozens of current and former staff.

The task force acquired a stack of internal “adverse event” reports, which cited repeated violations of basic safety and hygiene protocols: missing signed consent forms, patients wheeled in for surgery without surgical gowns, staff in blood-stained clogs.

Staff provided back issues of the2 union’s monthly newsletter, which along with hygiene failures, noted nurses working 17-hour overnight double shifts.

In March 2014, the2 task force issued a devastating report that found breaches of accepted medical protocol, including overcrowding that caused increased infection risk, reuse of disposable equipment, early awakening from surgery, unsupervised experimental procedures and facilities that didn’t meet medical standards.

“The anomalies found seem to be amply diffused throughout the2 hospital, and according to many sources, are incentivized and rewarded by the2 administration with the2 aim of reducing expenses and increasing profit margins,” read a March 19 near-final draft obtained by the2 AP.

“But the2 worst thing, shared by all, is the2 loss of the2 unique rapport and welcoming and familiar atmosphere that existed in the2 past among doctors, nurses, young patients and the2ir families,” it said. “This ‘modus operandi,’ which represented the2 true added-value of the2 hospital, seems today completely lost, substituted by an attitude aimed almost exclusively at profit.”

While finding Bambino Gesu’s health care results were comparable to othe2r leading hospitals, the2 report criticized the2 “despotic” and intimidating administration and recommended a new medical chief of staff and nursing manager to better enforce medical protocols. It suggested creating a hospice program and revamping the2 ethics committee to vet experimental procedures.

“This proposal, if implemented, will significantly limit CEO’s power and cripple his ability to reduce the2 quality of childcare in order to increase revenues,” Masotti wrote McMahon in an email.

Several of the2 proposals were immediately implemented. After an external audit in 2014 also confirmed a profit-motivated shift in mission, the2 hospital’s president, Profiti, resigned in January 2015.

In an interview with the2 AP, Profiti, now president of a private medical clinic in Campania, said he left to pursue new challenges and was proud of the2 results he achieved in seven years. He said he had heard about the2 2014 task force but never saw its report. He laughed when AP read portions to him, questioning task force members’ competence and calling the2ir conclusions “only rumors.”

After the2 task force finished its work, McMahon pressed the2 Vatican for action, drawing a swift rebuke from Masotti. “We are dealing with the2 Secretary of State of His Holyness (sic), the2 man that God Himself appointed to lead His Church. Is that clear?” Masotti emailed the2 task force on April 12, 2014. “Our job is over!”

But a few members went over his head and contacted Cardinal George Pell, the2 Vatican’s money czar, insisting that no substantive remedy had been applied to the2 “risky conditions” flagged months earlier by the2 task force, despite the2 “obvious danger” to children.

Pell, who last week was charged in his native Australia with criminal sex assault, the2n contacted Keehan, president and CEO of Catholic Health Association, an influential organization of 600 U.S. hospitals and health facilities, and asked her to investigate.

During a Jan. 27-30, 2015, visit to Rome, Keehan and an American doctor and nurse met with hospital board members and toured the2 main campus, armed with a laundry list of malpractice allegations. The trio interviewed the2 medical director and doctors and nurses on duty, communicating eithe2r in English or via a translator because none spoke Italian.

Keehan said she investigated reports of early awakening during surgery by asking doctors about the2ir procedures and said the2y responded with “exactly the2 appropriate standard of care,” which she said “disproved” the2 employees’ eyewitness testimony that those protocols had been disregarded.

She said she looked closely at hygiene during her visit and that the2 cleaning procedures she observed during two OR changeovers looked thorough and appropriate. She acknowledged that overcrowding in the2 neonatal intensive care unit “may contribute to issues with central-line infections.”

“We came expecting to have to do a big expose and we found no basis for those complaints at all,” Keehan said in an interview. “Can I say the2y’ve never made a mistake? Absolutely not. . But can I say that that is a hospital that gives exceptional care to children? Absolutely and positively yes.”

Keehan said she interviewed two hospital staffers on the2 task force. She told AP she didn’t find the2m credible and said the2y exaggerated claims and seemed to have a vendetta against the2 hospital. Indeed, the2 two had been fired and were ordered reinstated by Rome’s labor tribunal after a costly legal battle.

Keehan did not reach out to any of the2 20 othe2r active staffers whose names and numbers were provided by task force members. She said she did not review any union complaints, patient charts for the2 years and wards flagged as problematic, or any “adverse event” reports.

She said she didn’t think it was necessary because she was so convinced of the2 high quality of care she observed.

She told the2 AP she had not heard of the2 superbug outbreak that killed eight children.

The president who succeeded Profiti, Mariella Enoc, promised a new era focused on patients, not power or profits. Under her leadership, staff report improvements, with less pressure to produce, new beds added to wards and renovated operating rooms. The hospital reported an 8 percent decrease in the2 number of surgical procedures in 2015.

But complaints continued. In a 2015 open letter to the2 Vatican’s Parolin, who is in charge of Bambino Gesu, a group of doctors unaffiliated with the2 task force warned that staff would not comply with economic mandates “where numbers count more than the2 quality of excellent care.”

And as recently as last year, the2 National Association of Religious Hospital Doctors said that overnight on-call staff didn’t have adequate beds or bathrooms, violating norms meant to ensure rest and hygiene.

So when Francis publicly acknowledged problems during his Christmas audience, he was interrupted more than a half-dozen times by grateful staff applauding as he went off-script.

He told the2m that at his hospital, doctors and nurses must focus on children — and not fall prey to corruption.

“Corruption doesn’t just arrive one day. No. It slides in slowly. Today the2re’s a tip, tomorrow a bribe,” he said. “Slowly without realizing it, you end up with corruption.”

The Vatican never released a transcript of what he said at the2 session, which the2 AP filmed. Francis concluded with a denunciation of how the2 health care industry as a whole deceives the2 sick — and how the2 pope’s hospital must resist the2 temptation going forward.

“Sinners? Yes. We’re all sinners. All of us. But corrupt? Never.”

___

____

