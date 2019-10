SALT LAKE CITY — The court-appointed receiver for the assets of Rust Rare Coin et al. claims in federal court that Leon Nichols, Randy Wall, and Verna R. Nichols, in her individual capacity and as trustee of The H. Dale & V.R. Nichols Family Trust, defrauded investors of more than $200 million in a commodities trading Ponzi scheme.

