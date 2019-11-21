Poll: Trump Leads Democratic Candidates Among Wisconsin Voters

(CN) – Wisconsin voters are indicating support for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and opposition to the impeachment effort, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.

In head-to-head match-ups, Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders by three points each, Sen. Elizabeth Warren by five points and South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg by eight points.

Trump’s numbers are an improvement over poll figures from last month when he trailed Biden, Sanders and Warren while holding a slim lead over Buttigieg.

Wisconsin voters also leaned toward the president in regards to the impeachment proceedings against him.

The poll, taken last week, showed that 53% of voters think Trump should not be impeached and removed from the Oval Office, compared to 40% who think he should.

This represents a slight improvement for Trump over October, in which voters opposed impeachment by a 51-44 margin.

In other results from the current poll, 52% believe that Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate his political opponents. Twenty-nine percent think he did not.

The president also was believed to withhold military aid to pressure the Ukrainian president into launching the investigation into Biden and his son Hunter by a margin of 41% to 38%.

The poll also showed 42% thought Trump did something seriously wrong, and 9% said he did something wrong, but not serious enough to warrant impeachment. Another 38% said the president did nothing wrong.

Looking at party affiliations, Democrats showed slightly less support for impeachment, while Republicans showed more opposition to the effort to remove Trump.

About one-third of the polled voters said they were following the impeachment proceedings very closely, with another one-third saying they were following the story fairly closely.

Biden was the top choice among Democratic primary candidates with 30%. He was followed by Sanders (17%), Warren (15%), Buttigieg (13%) and a tie between Senators Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar (3%).

Marquette Law conducted the poll of 801 registered voters in Wisconsin from Nov. 13-17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.