Poll: Trump Disapproval Rating Soars as Americans Feel Less Safe

(CN) – In the wake of two mass shootings that left 31 dead, President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating rose to 56% as some Americans blame the president’s rhetoric for the increase in shootings, according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

Trump’s disapproval rating, which increased by 5% from a month ago, is the second highest it’s been since October 2017 when it was at 57%.

While 65% of Republicans say they believe Trump is drawing the country closer together, 92% of Democrats and 59% of independents say he’s tearing the country apart.

Following mass shootings at an El Paso, Texas Walmart and at a club in Dayton, Ohio, the poll asked registered voters Aug. 11-13 if they approved of how President Trump responded to the incidents. Only 37% percent said they approved of his handling of the shootings compared to 52% who disapproved.

The poll also found that 46% of registered voters said the Trump administration has made the country less safe from a mass shooting by an American citizen, whereas 15% said the country was safer.

When asked what they thought was to blame for mass shootings in the last few years, 56% said the “sentiments expressed by President Trump” was responsible for some or a great deal of the blame. Another 38% said the same of “sentiments expressed by Democratic political leaders.”

The recent shootings have also increased support for tougher gun laws. According to the poll, 90% of registered voters said they favor requiring background checks for gun sales, 81% favor taking guns from at-risk people and 67% favor a ban on assault weapons.

Support for a ban on assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons includes 53% of gun owners and 58% of independent voters.

While a large majority of Americans support stricter gun laws, 42% say they don’t believe any new federal gun laws will be passed.