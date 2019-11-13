Poll Shows Trump Trailing Five Democrats in Georgia

(CN) – President Donald Trump has fallen behind the top five Democratic presidential candidates in a new survey of registered voters in Georgia.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his Democratic rivals Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg all beat Trump in a hypothetical matchup, according to the poll conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Biden is leading the president by the largest margin, at 51% to Trump’s 42%. The margins are smaller among the other four Democratic candidates. Warren and Sanders each hold a 4-point advantage over Trump in the poll, while Buttigieg is ahead by 2 points and Harris has just a 1-point lead over the president.

The poll, which indicates the Peach State could be a key battleground in next year’s presidential election, shows that about 53% of registered Georgia voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance as president and 44% approve.

The partisan divide was apparent in the survey. About 90% of Republican respondents approve of Trump’s performance, while 96% of Democrats disapprove.

Trump won Georgia in the 2016 election by 5 points. Forty-three percent of respondents in Wednesday’s poll, who are disproportionately college-educated compared to statewide numbers, said they voted for Hillary Clinton. About 42% said they voted for Trump.

Georgia has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, when Bill Clinton beat President George H.W. Bush by just 1 percentage point.

The survey of 1,028 registered voters was conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8.

The newspaper said it set out to measure public opinion to provide a snapshot of how Georgia voters feel a year out from the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s not a prediction of who will win the Democratic primary or the November election. It’s simply a baseline picture of where things stand right now,” political editor Susan Potter wrote.

The publication says it plans to oversee several more election polls next year, including a survey of Democratic voters just before Georgia’s March 24 primary.

The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

A representative from the University of Georgia could not be reached for comment Wednesday.