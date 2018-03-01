Poll: Most Americans Think Trump is Racist

(CN) – A majority of Americans, including more than 80 percent of African Americans, think President Donald Trump is racist, according to a new poll.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found 57 percent of those polled believe the president is racist, including 75 percent of Hispanics and almost half of white respondents.

After a female protester was run over and killed by a suspected white nationalist at a white supremacy rally in August 2017, Trump condemned both protesters and hate groups for violence at the rally.

Trump has also made headlines for calling Haiti and African countries “shitholes.” Despite concerns that the he is racist, Trump has refuted the idea.

In an interview with reporters earlier this year he said, “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

In mid-February, Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a White House event honoring Black History Month. The theme of the event focused on black members of the U.S. armed forces.

“Long before our nation righted the wrongs of slavery and segregation, African-Americans gave their hearts, their sweat, their blood and their very lives to defend the United States, its flag and its highest ideal,” Trump said.

This isn’t the first poll to ask if Americans think the president is racist. A Washington Post/ABC News poll in January found that 52 percent said they believed Trump is a racist.

In addition to the public view of Trump’s alleged racism, two-thirds of all Americans said they’re not happy with his handling of race relations, including 91 percent of African Americans and 59 percent of whites.

Following the end of Black History Month, the poll shows deep racial divides as more Americans believe race relations are worsening. Almost half of those surveyed (49 percent) said race relations are worse now than a year ago, with 65 percent of African-Americans saying so, compared to 45 percent of whites.

Additionally, the poll found that 51 percent believe people of color face disadvantages getting ahead, whereas 60 percent said whites have an advantage getting ahead in the U.S.

The poll surveyed 1,337 adults and has an error margin of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Like this: Like Loading...