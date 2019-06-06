Poll: Majority of Americans Believe Trump Will Win in 2020

President Donald Trump speaks May 24, 2019 to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md, and then on to Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CN) – Amid the question of whether Democrats will enact impeachment proceedings, a majority of Americans say they expect President Donald Trump to win re-election in 2020, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The CNN/SSRS poll found that 54% of Americans said Trump will likely win the 2020 election, including those who disapprove of his job performance. Only 41% said they think he will lose. The number represents a significant shift from December when 51% said they thought Trump would lose in 2020.

The change in numbers comes largely from those who disapprove of the president. Seven months ago, 81% of those who disapproved of Trump said they thought he would lose. In Wednesday’s poll, that number has dropped to 67%.

While Democratic voters have expressed their desire to defeat Trump in 2020, a large number of younger Democrats say they care more about policy issues of the Democratic presidential candidate.

In a separate poll released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California, 48% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning California voters said it’s more important to vote for a candidate most likely to beat Trump, while 42% said it’s more important to select a candidate who closely matches their own views.

Of those ages 18 to 44, 51% said they’d prefer a candidate with similar views, compared to 52% of those 45 and over who said they prefer a candidate who can defeat Trump.

While Democrats are divided by policy preferences, it remains to be seen if it will affect the turnout in the general election. Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to be the front-runner, a candidate who has remained center-left and right of candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Meanwhile, the president continues to receive low job performance ratings despite a growing economy. Among those who disapprove of President Trump, they cite his behavior as the reason why, according to the CNN/SSRS poll. The top responses include lying (13%), racism (11%) and incompetence (11%).

Like this: Like Loading...