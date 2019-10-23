Poll Gives Biden a Double-Digit Lead Over Democratic Rivals

Former Vice President Joe Biden works the grill during the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry on Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren raked in more cash over the past three months than any of their Democratic rivals. (AP Photo/John Locher) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

(CN) – A surging former Vice President Joe Biden has recaptured a double-digit lead over his Democratic rivals in the race for the White House, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday.

Biden enjoys 34% support from Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters, according to the poll conducted for CNN by SSRS. This raises Biden’s lead, which had notably shrunk in some polls in recent months, back to the levels seen when he first launched his campaign this past April.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren comes in second in the poll at 19%. Rounding out the top three is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 16%, putting the senator in a statistical tie with Warren given the poll’s 3.7-point margin of error.

No other candidate in the Democratic primary race cracked double-digit support in the CNN poll. The closest are South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and California Senator Kamala Harris, each with 6% support.

The bump for Biden stems from significant gains in key demographic voting groups, according to poll analysis. Since September, Biden has increased his support among racial minorities, older voters, and moderate and conservative Democrats by double digits.

Voters also believe Biden is the candidate best equipped to handle a range of key policy issues. Over half of voters (56%) say the former vice president is the best candidate to handle foreign policy, a remarkable advantage over the 13% who say the same for Sanders. Biden also holds significant leads over his rivals in the areas of immigration, the economy, and gun policy.

On the larger issue of the upcoming 2020 general election, the poll reports that each of the leading Democratic candidates beat President Donald Trump in hypothetical one-on-one matchups. Biden beats Trump 53%-43%, Sanders 52%-43%, and Warren 52%-44%.