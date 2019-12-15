Poll: Fox News Finds Majority Favors Impeachment

(CN) – A recent Fox News Poll contradicts Trump’s claim that the majority of Americans do not favor impeachment, despite the president’s longstanding affinity for the network.

“Poll numbers have gone through the roof in favor of No Impeachment, especially with Swing States and Independents in Swing States,” Trump tweeted Friday. “People have figured out that the Democrats have no case, it is a total Hoax.”

But a Fox News poll released Sunday tells a different story. The poll, which was conducted last week among 1,000 registered voters, says 50 percent favor impeachment and removal, while 4 percent support impeachment without removal. Forty-one percent rejected the idea of impeachment.

On the heels of the poll’s release, Trump referred to it as “inaccurate.”

“The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!” he tweeted late Sunday morning.

In the same poll, 53 percent of those surveyed said President Trump had “abused the power of his office,” while only 38 percent said he had not. And a whopping 60 percent said it was “not appropriate” for President Trump to ask foreign governments to investigate his political rivals. Thirty-eight percent found the behavior to be “appropriate.”

The president’s approval ratings have remained fairly steady since 2017, hovering around 45 percent, the poll found.

On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 to send two articles of impeachment—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—to the full House, which is expected to vote on them next Wednesday.