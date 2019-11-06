Poll Finds Public Support for Impeachment Waning

(CN) – Support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump declined even as the House inquiry moved into the open, though more voters continue to favor impeachment than are opposed according to a new poll.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found 47% of voters believe the House of Representatives should vote to impeach the president, down four points from October. Meanwhile, 43% of voters say Trump should not be impeached.

More voters disagree with how Democrats have handled the impeachment inquiry so far, with 46% of voters disapproving and 40% approving. These approval ratings are largely unchanged from previous data.

The poll finds those who have spent more time focusing on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump are also more likely to support the impeachment effort. Of voters who say they have heard “a lot” about the impeachment, 57% say they support the inquiry while 54% voice approval for how Democrats have handled it.

As for Trump’s odds in 2020, most voters say it is likely he will win a second term. Over half (56%) say that they anticipate Trump will prevail over the Democratic challenger. Breaking down by party, 85% of Republicans think Trump will win as do 51% of independents. Only 35% of Democrats believe Trump will be victorious.

Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, say Trump’s chances at re-election drive voter enthusiasm.

“President Trump’s re-election prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum. Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated and likely to vote in next year’s election,” Sinclair said with the release of the poll.

Among those asked in this poll, 92% say they are likely to cast a ballot in the 2020 race.