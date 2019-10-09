Poll: Biden, Warren and Sanders All Beat Trump in North Carolina Matchup

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. raise their hands to answer a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Pete Buttigieg talks with visitors to the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP photo/Charlie Neibergall) Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(CN) – The three top Democratic candidates for president would all beat President Donald Trump in North Carolina if the election was held today, according to a new poll.

According to the poll released Tuesday by Public Policy Polling, Trump lags behind three democratic front-runners in a state he carried in 2016. The poll reports that in a head-to-head North Carolina matchup, former Vice President Joe Biden beats Trump by five points, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders edge out the president by three points each.

Trump fares slightly better in the Tar Heel State against two other well-known Democratic candidates. Trump and California Senator Kamala Harris tied at 47%, while the president has a one-point advantage over South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, 47-46.

Among Democrats, the poll also shows Biden leading the field with a commanding 39%, followed by Warren at 22%. Buttigieg (9%) edges out Sanders (6%), Harris (3%) and businessman Andrew Yang (3%).

North Carolina voters offered split views on Trump’s job performance. The poll reports 51% of North Carolinians disapprove of Trump’s performance in office, compared to 46% who give him a positive approval rating.

Voters in the state are also evenly divided when it comes to the impeachment of Trump, 48% in favor and 48% against with 4% undecided.

“There are more voters in North Carolina who want to impeach Donald Trump than there are who approve of him,” said Dean Debnam, president of Public Policy Polling, in a statement accompanying the poll. “And this is in a state that he won by a decent margin the last time around.”

North Carolina’s primary election takes place on Super Tuesday, March 3.