Poll: Biden Jumps to Lead Over Trump Amid Covid Concerns

Vice President Joe Biden and Presidet Donald Trump will vie for voters in November. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CN) — With less than 200 days to Election Day in the United States, a poll among registered voters has President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points.

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Monday shows Biden would lead Trump 50% to 40% when voters were asked to choose between the two candidates.

When voters were given a third option, pollsters found Trump would plod behind Biden at 38% to 44%, with the third-candidate scrounging up 8% of the votes. Another 9% of those polled in the nationwide survey say they are undecided.

Of the 1,000 registered voters polled between April 21 and April 25, only 43% view Biden as a “strong leader” versus 45% for Trump, while 53% said they think Trump “stands up for U.S. interests” versus 57% for Biden. But just 30% said they see the president as “honest and trustworthy” versus 46% for Biden, according to the survey.

Biden leads among independent voters and young voters, as well as with women and black voters. The poll results say Trump led among older voters, men and 48% to 38% among white voters.

Several Democratic presidential candidates threw their support behind Biden after the South Carolina primary this past February and that momentum carried more delegates into Biden’s tent on Super Tuesday.

“There is a good reason the Democratic primary candidates endorsed Joe Biden after the South Carolina primary,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “Biden is showing unique general election strength against President Trump in a number of key demographics.”

Earlier this month, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign and cleared the way for a Biden and Trump contest in November and on Monday, New York election officials announced the state’s Democratic presidential primary scheduled for June 23 is all but canceled as Sanders will be removed from the primary ballot.

Campaigning in the presidential election have all but halted as candidates are forced to hold virtual townhalls amid the global pandemic created by the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Last week, Biden said during an online fundraiser that Trump would attempt to delay the November election in an attempt to hold onto the presidency.

Biden said, “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”