Poll: Americans Won’t Budge in Their Views on Trump

(CN) – Public opinion on President Donald Trump and his job performance remains hyperpolarized along party lines. And according to a poll released Tuesday, voters on both sides wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Monmouth University poll found most Americans’ opinions of Trump are unlikely to change, regardless of Trump’s actions. Over half (62%) of Trump supporters say they can’t think of anything Trump could do or say that would cause them to change their support, while 70% of those who disapprove of Trump say there is nothing he can do to earn their support – except resign from office.

Both figures are notably up from earlier this year.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said this is the consequence of increased partisanship on both sides of the political spectrum.

“These results suggest that the partisan tribes on both sides are digging in as the impeachment spotlight intensifies,” Murray said with the release of the poll.

The impeachment inquiry continues to divide the public, with 44% of Americans believing Trump should be impeached and removed from office and 51% saying impeachment would be inappropriate. These results are virtually identical to impeachment numbers from September.

Trump’s approval rating overall remains largely stable as well. The poll shows that 43% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing while 51% disapprove, also little change from September’s polling data.

A possible explanation for the static numbers: Most Americans regardless of party affiliation say they are not surprised by Trump’s conduct in office. Nearly 80% say Trump’s behavior does not surprise them, while just 7% say they have been somewhat surprised.

Only 12% say Trump’s behavior over nearly three years in office has greatly shocked them.