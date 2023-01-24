Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | Back issues
Politician texting students

BOSTON — A federal court in Massachusetts granted an injunction requested by a councilor who had been banned from stepping foot on a high school’s premises or at its events after he exchanged texts with a 16-year-old girl, in which he discussed volunteering and staying up late, and encouraged her to text him any time. The district may not enforce its ban because the texts did not indicate a “serious evil” would occur unless he were kept away.

/ January 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

