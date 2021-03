AUSTIN — An appeals court in Texas ruled against a man convicted of evading arrest, finding that a siren the jury heard while deliberating is not “other evidence” that would require a new trial. In his defense, the man said he hadn’t heard the cop’s sirens until he was right behind him. A juror told his lawyers after the trial they figured if they could hear a siren from the 15th floor of a building, the defendant could have heard the siren of the police car chasing him.

