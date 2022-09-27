Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Police shooting cover-up

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois declined to dismiss a family’s lawsuit against Chicago and four police officers they accuse of conspiring to cover up the 2014 shooting death of Roshad McIntosh, an unarmed Black man who ran from police during a stop. Their excessive force claim against an officer and their wrongful death and conspiracy claims survived the motion to dismiss.

/ September 26, 2022
A Chicago Police Department vehicle. (Asher Heimermann/Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

Read the ruling here.

