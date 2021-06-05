Police Shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal court in California denied the City of Richmond’s request to dismiss excessive force and civil rights claims brought on behalf of Eric Reason II, who was shot and killed while fleeing from an off-duty police officer after an argument in the parking lot of a gas station.

Video footage of the incident shows Reason brandishing a weapon at the officer and then walking away, with his back to the officer, at which point the officer fired at him and continued to fire as Reason ran away.