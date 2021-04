NEW ORLEANS — A family’s suit against an Austin, Texas, police officer who shot and killed their son, who was suicidal and experiencing a mental-health crisis at the time of his death, can proceed, the Fifth Circuit ruled, finding that by 2017, it was “clearly established — and possibly even obvious — that an officer violates the Fourth Amendment if he shoots an unarmed, incapacitated suspect who is moving away from everyone present at the scene.”

