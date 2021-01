FORT WORTH, Texas — The city of Fort Worth, Texas, is not liable for the death of a 72-year-old man who was shot and killed by city police officers in his own home, a federal court in Texas ruled. While responding to a burglary alarm at a house across the street, the officers mistakenly responded to the man’s house and, thinking he was being burglarized, he took his gun to his garage to investigate.

