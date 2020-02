AMARILLO, Texas – A police sergeant who shot a disabled 20-year-old man twice is entitled to qualified immunity on claims for damages, a federal court in Texas ruled. The man, who has the mental capacity of a 10 to 12-year-old child, was carrying a pellet gun he used to protect himself from stray dogs and was shot when he attempted to comply with police commands by throwing the gun towards them.

