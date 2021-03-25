Police Seized Woman by Shooting Her, High Court Says

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 Thursday that the act of police shooting a woman in the back constitutes a seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, saying: “The application of physical force to the body of a person with intent to restrain is a seizure, even if the force does not succeed in subduing the person.”

The case concerns stems from the 2014 shooting of Roxanne Torres, who says she thought she was being carjacked when New Mexico State Police officers wearing dark tactical vests chased after her. As she fled in a Toyota FJ Cruiser, the officers fired their weapons.

“When the bullets entered her back she was seized,” the woman’s attorney Kelsi Corkran with Orrick Herrington, told the court at virtual oral arguments in October.

“Physical force intended to restrain is an arrest even if the subject evades capture,” Corkran added.

Writing in dissent, however, Justice Neil Gorsuch was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

“There is a reason why, in two centuries filled with litigation over the Fourth Amendment’s meaning, this Court has never before adopted the majority’s definition of a ‘seizure.’ Neither the Constitution nor common sense can sustain it,” Gorsuch wrote.

The police officers are represented by attorney Mark Daniel Standridge of Jarmie & Roger.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the decision as as she had not yet been appointed to the bench when the court heard arguments.

This story is developing…

