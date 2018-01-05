Police Retrieve Vodka Valued at $1.3M in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.

Copenhagen police say the bottle — which is worth $1.3 million, according to its owner — was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.

The vessel is made of 6.6. pounds of gold and the equivalent amount of silver. It has a diamond-encrusted cap fashioned to resemble a vintage car front.

Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg told The Associated Press that he received a call on Friday from person who reported finding the vessel at a construction site in Copenhagen and handing it over to the police.

Ingberg says no arrests have been made. He refused to identify the caller.

