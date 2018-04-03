Police Respond to Shooting Reports at YouTube HQ

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CN) – Police swarmed YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, Tuesday afternoon following reports of an active shooter.

Several YouTube employees took to Twitter to report hearing gunshots shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Some reported seeing their colleagues flee the building and seeing blood.

“Active shooter at YouTube HQ,” tweeted Vadim Lavrusik, a YouTube employee. “Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with co-workers.”

Police confirmed they are responding to a possible active shooter situation and told people to avoid the area.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...