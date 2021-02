SANTA ANA, Calif. — A former Fullerton, California, police sergeant charged with lying in a police report about an investigation into a DUI accident involving former Fullerton City Manager Joe Felz in 2016 was sentenced to pre-trial diversion in Orange County Superior Court. Prosecutors objected to the offer, saying law enforcement officers should be held accountable when they “abuse” their power and “engage in cover-ups.”

Like this: Like Loading...