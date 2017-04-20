This image made from AP video shows police attending an incident on the Champs Elysees in Paris in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker in a shooting, Thursday April 20, 2017. French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard. Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city's most iconic landmarks. (AP Photo)

Police Officer, Gunman Killed in Attack on the Champs-Elysees

DAN MCCUE
(CN) — Paris police are reporting a gunman killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

French President Francois Hollande has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the shootings. Meanwhile French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the Champs-Elysees attack.

Details are sparse, but according to Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert, the gunman attacked police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the popular tourist area.

The attack comes just three days before the first round of balloting in France’s tense presidential election.

 

