Police Officer, Gunman Killed in Attack on the Champs-Elysees

(CN) — Paris police are reporting a gunman killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

French President Francois Hollande has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the shootings. Meanwhile French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the Champs-Elysees attack.

Details are sparse, but according to Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert, the gunman attacked police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the popular tourist area.

The attack comes just three days before the first round of balloting in France’s tense presidential election.

