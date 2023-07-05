Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Police misconduct

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit ruled that a 17-year-old high school student may sue the police officer who allegedly sexually assaulted her during a course-required “ride along” with law enforcement, but not the police chief. The officer allegedly groped the teen, drove to a secluded area where he met another police officer, and repeatedly asked him if he wanted to have sex with the girl.

/ July 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

