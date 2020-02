LOS ANGELES — The family of the late Paul Rea, who was 18, claim L.A. County sheriff’s Office Hector Saavedra-Soto shot him to death, in the back, as Rea ran away from him after a traffic stop, then harassed his family with co-defendant Office Argelia Huerta, and that both are members of a “deputy gang” called the Banditos, in federal court.

