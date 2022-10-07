Friday, October 7, 2022 | Back issues
Police hunter acquitted

TEXARKANA, Texas — A Texas appeals court acquitted, of attempted capital murder, a man who livestreamed his armed “police hunt” on social media due to insufficient evidence. “Clearly, the evidence showed [his] intent to kill a law enforcement officer. But even this mountain of intent evidence cannot, alone, supply the statutorily required act constituting attempt.”

